U.S. animal group challenges roundup of wild horses in Arizona
August 19, 2015 / 1:32 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. animal group challenges roundup of wild horses in Arizona

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An animal rights group has filed a legal challenge to a planned roundup of wild horses in Arizona, arguing the government has failed to determine whether these horses actually need to be removed.

Friends of the Animals sued the U.S. Forest Service on Friday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona after the government issued a notice at the end of July authorizing the impoundment of horses in Tonto National Forest for up to a year.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JhV8JR

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
