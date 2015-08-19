U.S. animal group challenges roundup of wild horses in Arizona

(Reuters) - An animal rights group has filed a legal challenge to a planned roundup of wild horses in Arizona, arguing the government has failed to determine whether these horses actually need to be removed.

Friends of the Animals sued the U.S. Forest Service on Friday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona after the government issued a notice at the end of July authorizing the impoundment of horses in Tonto National Forest for up to a year.

