(Reuters) - An animal rights group has asked a U.S. court to block a federal roundup of wild horses in Colorado, charging that the government has failed to fully study how the horses will be affected by the move.

Friends of Animals, represented by Jennifer Barnes and Michael Harris, filed a lawsuit against the Bureau of Land Management on Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

