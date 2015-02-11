FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Green groups seek stay on EPA approval of herbicide for GMO crops
February 13, 2015 / 1:25 AM / 3 years ago

Green groups seek stay on EPA approval of herbicide for GMO crops

Ayesha Rascoe

(Reuters) - The federal government’s approval of an herbicide developed for genetically modified corn and soybeans should be put on hold pending the outcome of a lawsuit challenging the decision, a coalition of farmer and environmental groups have told an appellate court.

The groups asked the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Friday to stay the Environmental Protection Agency’s order allowing the use of Dow AgroSciences’ Enlist Duo herbicide.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/1z7deKg

