A federal jury in Arkansas awarded Lion Oil Co $72 million in damages from insurers who declined to cover the company’s losses from a 2012 pipeline rupture that cut off the flow to its refinery.

Lion Oil, represented by Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, filed a lawsuit against 14 of its insurers in 2013, including AIG subsidiary National Union Fire Insurance Co and Lloyd‘s.

