U.S. House votes to force approval of Keystone pipeline

WASHINGTON, May 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved a bill on Wednesday declaring that a presidential permit was not needed to approve the Canada-to-Nebraska leg of the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline.

The Republican-controlled House voted 241-175 with support from some Democrats.

The bill, which would take authority for approving the pipeline away from the administration, faces an uphill battle as it would have to pass the Senate with enough votes to overcome a promised veto from President Barack Obama.