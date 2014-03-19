FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BP bids in Gulf of Mexico lease sale after contract ban lifted
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 19, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 4 years ago

BP bids in Gulf of Mexico lease sale after contract ban lifted

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HOUSTON, March 19 (Reuters) - BP Plc rejoined bidders for exploration and production leases in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday after the U.S. government lifted a ban barring the company from such new federal contracts.

The Environmental Protection Agency in late 2012 barred BP from bidding on new federal contracts, citing a “lack of business integrity.” The action came after the company’s 2010 Macondo oil well blowout killed 11 rig workers and unleashed more than 4 million barrels of crude into the Gulf in the worst offshore oil disaster in U.S. history.

Last week the EPA lifted the ban, which barred BP from bidding on new Gulf leases as well as other contracts, after the oil major committed to a set of safety, ethical and corporate governance requirements.

BP had filed a lawsuit over the ban, saying it was being unfairly penalized.

BP submitted bids for Wednesday’s sale on Tuesday, the company said.

The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management began reading all the bids on Wednesday. BOEM said there were 383 bids in all from 43 companies in deep and shallow water areas in the central and western Gulf. (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.