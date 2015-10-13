U.S. court says government did not breach contract by suspending oil leases

The federal government did not breach its contract with a Wyoming oil and gas company when it indefinitely suspended drilling on public land leased by the firm, a U.S. appellate court has ruled.

Barlow & Haun Inc, represented by the Hill Law Firm, sued the U.S. government in 2008 after the Bureau of Land Management put a hold on oil and gas development in a part of Wyoming where Barlow held 26 leases. The company argued the government’s action breached the leasing agreements by changing the initial terms and preventing it from drilling for fuel on the land.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1G2L2Sg