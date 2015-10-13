FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. court says government did not breach contract by suspending oil leases
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 13, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. court says government did not breach contract by suspending oil leases

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

The federal government did not breach its contract with a Wyoming oil and gas company when it indefinitely suspended drilling on public land leased by the firm, a U.S. appellate court has ruled.

Barlow & Haun Inc, represented by the Hill Law Firm, sued the U.S. government in 2008 after the Bureau of Land Management put a hold on oil and gas development in a part of Wyoming where Barlow held 26 leases. The company argued the government’s action breached the leasing agreements by changing the initial terms and preventing it from drilling for fuel on the land.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1G2L2Sg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.