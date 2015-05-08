FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. green groups sue FERC over Maryland LNG export project
May 8, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. green groups sue FERC over Maryland LNG export project

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Three environmental groups have sued the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission over the approval of Dominion Resources Inc’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal in Maryland, the latest in a string of challenges to the agency’s review of energy projects.

Represented by Earthjustice, the groups filed a petition for review with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Thursday, arguing FERC has failed to conduct an adequate assessment of the environmental impacts of Dominion’s Cove Point plant.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1F9wIGD

