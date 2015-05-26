FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gas group says LNG export lawsuit meant to slow U.S. review process
May 26, 2015 / 11:34 AM / 2 years ago

Gas group says LNG export lawsuit meant to slow U.S. review process

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An oil and gas trade group has urged a federal court to reject a challenge to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s approval of a liquefied natural gas export project, arguing that the lawsuit is part of a effort by green groups to slow reviews for fossil fuel projects.

The American Petroleum Institute, represented by Hogan Lovells, told the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit last week that FERC adhered to the law when it declined to consider how a planned Texas LNG export project would impact natural gas production.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1AvoyX3

