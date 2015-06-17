U.S. court rejects request to block construction of Maryland LNG project

(Reuters) - A federal appellate court has denied a request to stop construction of a Maryland liquefied natural gas export terminal until a legal challenge against the project is resolved.

Three environmental groups, represented by Earthjustice, have asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to review the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s approval of Dominion Resources’ Cove Point LNG plant.

