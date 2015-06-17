FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. court rejects request to block construction of Maryland LNG project
June 17, 2015

U.S. court rejects request to block construction of Maryland LNG project

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal appellate court has denied a request to stop construction of a Maryland liquefied natural gas export terminal until a legal challenge against the project is resolved.

Three environmental groups, represented by Earthjustice, have asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to review the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s approval of Dominion Resources’ Cove Point LNG plant.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1CddQzO

