U.S. green groups defend push to expand review of LNG export project
#Westlaw News
July 20, 2015 / 10:27 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. green groups defend push to expand review of LNG export project

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The federal government must consider how a liquefied natural gas export project will affect natural gas production nationwide, two environmental groups have told a U.S. court.

In a reply brief filed on Friday, Sierra Club and Galveston Baykeeper urged the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to reject the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s argument that it was not required to assess how a single LNG export project will impact natural gas output.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1IfNyFb

