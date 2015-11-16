U.S. appellate court skeptical of limited scope for LNG export reviews

Two U.S. appellate judges on Friday questioned whether the federal government should limit its environmental reviews of liquefied natural gas export terminals to impacts directly associated with the projects.

The Sierra Club has filed at least three lawsuits challenging the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s approval of LNG export projects, arguing that the agency violated the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) by failing to consider how these projects would increase U.S. natural gas production.

