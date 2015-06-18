Court overturns ruling setting mandate for Oregon timber sales

(Reuters) - A federal appellate court has dismissed a case seeking to increase the amount of timber sold from public lands in Oregon, ruling that the companies behind the lawsuit failed to prove they were harmed by the current level of sales.

Lumber companies and trade groups, represented by Mark Rutzick, sued the Interior Department in 2010. The companies argued the agency had violated the Lands Act by not offering 80 percent of the declared timber volume in two Oregon districts for sale each year.

