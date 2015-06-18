FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Court overturns ruling setting mandate for Oregon timber sales
June 18, 2015 / 12:08 PM / 2 years ago

Court overturns ruling setting mandate for Oregon timber sales

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal appellate court has dismissed a case seeking to increase the amount of timber sold from public lands in Oregon, ruling that the companies behind the lawsuit failed to prove they were harmed by the current level of sales.

Lumber companies and trade groups, represented by Mark Rutzick, sued the Interior Department in 2010. The companies argued the agency had violated the Lands Act by not offering 80 percent of the declared timber volume in two Oregon districts for sale each year.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1GumYEt

