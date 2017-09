(Reuters) - A shareholder has filed a lawsuit against Lumber Liquidators executives, accusing company officials of engaging in insider trading before a federal probe of the firm’s import practices was made public.

Lumber Liquidators shareholder James Costello filed a lawsuit against the wood flooring retailer on Friday in the Delaware Court of Chancery.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1AeLuTE