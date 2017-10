(Reuters) - A federal court decision requiring the U.S. Interior Department to sell a certain amount of timber from public lands in Oregon may break environmental laws, an appellate judge said on Friday.

“You have a series of statutes that seem incompatible with the district court decision,” Judge Merrick Garland of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia said on Friday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1FZDSJF