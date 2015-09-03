Lumber companies try again to force boost in Oregon timber sales

(Reuters) - Lumber companies have filed a new lawsuit seeking to increase the amount of timber sold from public lands in Oregon, after an appellate court dismissed an earlier case on standing grounds.

The companies, represented by Mark Rutzick, sued the U.S. Interior Department on Monday, arguing that the agency had not offered to sell the amount of timber required by the federal Lands Act in six Oregon districts.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JPK5aQ