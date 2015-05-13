Settlement reached in dairy farm solid waste regulation case

(Reuters) - A settlement has been reached in a case where a U.S. federal court ruled for the first time that manure from livestock operations could be regulated as solid waste.

Cow Palace Dairy, represented by Givens Pursley and Stokes Lawrence, has agreed to provide drinking water to some residents near its State of Washington facilities after a federal judge ruled in January that the company has polluted groundwater by overapplying manure to the soil.

