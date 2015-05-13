FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Settlement reached in dairy farm solid waste regulation case
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 13, 2015 / 10:42 AM / 2 years ago

Settlement reached in dairy farm solid waste regulation case

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A settlement has been reached in a case where a U.S. federal court ruled for the first time that manure from livestock operations could be regulated as solid waste.

Cow Palace Dairy, represented by Givens Pursley and Stokes Lawrence, has agreed to provide drinking water to some residents near its State of Washington facilities after a federal judge ruled in January that the company has polluted groundwater by overapplying manure to the soil.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1IxllsH

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.