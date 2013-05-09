US Senate Republicans block confirmation of EPA nominee

WASHINGTON, May 9 (Reuters) - Republican lawmakers on Thursday blocked a confirmation vote on Gina McCarthy, President Barack Obama’s nominee to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.

All eight Republicans on the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works committee skipped a scheduled vote on McCarthy’s confirmation, saying the nominee did not respond adequately to questions.

At least two Republicans were needed for the committee vote to go ahead. (Reporting by Valerie Volcovici, writing by Ros Krasny)