Q&A: New lawsuits to arise over cost analysis for EPA mercury rule

A U.S. appellate court issued a decision earlier this month allowing federal regulations limiting emissions of mercury and other toxic pollutants to remain in effect while the government revises them in response to a recent Supreme Court ruling. The high court ruled in June that the agency should have studied the costs to industry of complying with the standards before implementing them.

Sanjay Narayan, managing attorney of the Sierra Club, said an ongoing fight over mercury regulation is likely to continue once the Environmental Protection Agency issues its new analysis of compliance costs for the standards, which is expected to be completed by April 15.

