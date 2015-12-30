FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Q&A: New lawsuits to arise over cost analysis for EPA mercury rule
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
December 30, 2015 / 11:49 AM / 2 years ago

Q&A: New lawsuits to arise over cost analysis for EPA mercury rule

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

Dec 30 -

A U.S. appellate court issued a decision earlier this month allowing federal regulations limiting emissions of mercury and other toxic pollutants to remain in effect while the government revises them in response to a recent Supreme Court ruling. The high court ruled in June that the agency should have studied the costs to industry of complying with the standards before implementing them.

Sanjay Narayan, managing attorney of the Sierra Club, said an ongoing fight over mercury regulation is likely to continue once the Environmental Protection Agency issues its new analysis of compliance costs for the standards, which is expected to be completed by April 15.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1mQIv59

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.