Green groups challenge U.S. review of mine's threat to bears, trout

(Reuters) - Three environmental groups have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, charging that the agency wrongly determined that a Montana mine would not harm grizzly bears and bull trout.

The green groups, represented by Earthjustice, asked the U.S. District Court for the District of Montana on Wednesday to throw out the FWS’s assessment of the wildlife impacts of the planned Montanore copper and silver mine.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1d5EmVa