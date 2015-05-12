Judge orders new environmental review for Colorado mine plan

(Reuters) - Federal regulators cannot ignore the impacts of coal-fired power generation when weighing the environmental effects of a mining project, a U.S. district court judge has ruled.

WildEarth Guardians, a green group, had challenged the Office of Surface Mining’s approval of modifications to mining plans for two Colorado mines, arguing the government had failed to take a “hard look” at how the increased mining would affect air quality and spur additional coal combustion.

