FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Green groups say Alaska coal mine operating with expired permits
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 24, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

Green groups say Alaska coal mine operating with expired permits

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - In a dispute over when mining permits expire, five environmentalists have accused U.S. mining regulators of allowing work to begin at an Alaska coal mine long after the project’s permits should have lapsed.

The groups, represented by Trustees for Alaska, sued the U.S. Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE) on Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Alaska over the development of the Wishbone Hill coal mine near Sutton, Alaska by Usibelli Coal Mine, Inc.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1HyiQpp

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.