Calif. court says state moth control program lacked proper review
December 8, 2015 / 11:58 AM / 2 years ago

Calif. court says state moth control program lacked proper review

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

Dec 8 -

A California appellate court has ruled that a state agency did not undertake an adequate environmental review when it approved a seven-year pest control program for an invasive moth species.

Environmental groups, represented by Cooley and Earthjustice, sued the California Department of Food and Agriculture after the agency set up a plan in 2010 to limit the spread of the light brown apple moth, which it said could harm growth of certain fruits and trees.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1ORm3le

