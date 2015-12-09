FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sierra Club challenges Calif. commission approval of natgas plant
December 9, 2015

Sierra Club challenges Calif. commission approval of natgas plant

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

Dec 9 -

The Sierra Club has challenged a California utility commission’s approval of a deal to develop a natural gas power plant, arguing that the agreement unlawfully blocks the use of cleaner energy sources.

The environmental group, represented by Earthjustice, on Monday appealed in California’s 1st District Court of Appeal the California Public Utilities Commission’s decision to authorize San Diego Gas & Electric to enter into a contract to build a natural gas plant at a cost of more than $2 billion.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1YYhPNB

