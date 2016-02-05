U.S. appeals court sides with EPA over Nebraska power plant

An appeals court has upheld an Environmental Protection Agency decision to adopt a federal emissions reduction plan over a state one for a large coal-powered electric plant in west central Nebraska.

The three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday also rejected a petition filed by the Sierra Club and National Parks Conservation Association that sought to intervene and require the power plant to install station-specific technology to reduce pollution.

