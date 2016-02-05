FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. appeals court sides with EPA over Nebraska power plant
February 5, 2016 / 9:22 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. appeals court sides with EPA over Nebraska power plant

David Bailey

1 Min Read

An appeals court has upheld an Environmental Protection Agency decision to adopt a federal emissions reduction plan over a state one for a large coal-powered electric plant in west central Nebraska.

The three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday also rejected a petition filed by the Sierra Club and National Parks Conservation Association that sought to intervene and require the power plant to install station-specific technology to reduce pollution.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NUGMRC

