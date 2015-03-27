NRDC urges court to throw out license for Pennsylvania nuke plant

(Reuters) - Arguing that it was wrongfully blocked from participating in a relicensing process, the Natural Resources Defense Council has urged a federal court to vacate the renewal of a Pennsylvania nuclear plant’s operating license.

In a brief filed on Monday, the NRDC told the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia that the Nuclear Regulatory Commission erred when it ruled that the environmental group could not intervene in the application process for Exelon Corp’s Limerick nuclear plant, located near Philadelphia.

