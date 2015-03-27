FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NRDC urges court to throw out license for Pennsylvania nuke plant
March 27, 2015 / 11:03 AM / 2 years ago

NRDC urges court to throw out license for Pennsylvania nuke plant

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Arguing that it was wrongfully blocked from participating in a relicensing process, the Natural Resources Defense Council has urged a federal court to vacate the renewal of a Pennsylvania nuclear plant’s operating license.

In a brief filed on Monday, the NRDC told the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia that the Nuclear Regulatory Commission erred when it ruled that the environmental group could not intervene in the application process for Exelon Corp’s Limerick nuclear plant, located near Philadelphia.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1HQLYs2

