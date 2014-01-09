FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama orders review of U.S. energy infrastructure
January 9, 2014

Obama orders review of U.S. energy infrastructure

WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Thursday directed his administration to conduct a broad review focused on infrastructure required for “transporting, transmitting, and delivering energy,” the White House said.

In a memo establishing the Quadrennial Energy Review, Obama said a related task force would develop recommendations and submit a report to the president every four years beginning with the first one by Jan. 31, 2015. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Jeff Mason; Editing by Chris Reese)

