U.S. judge puts hold on case involving 'epic' delay on drilling permit
December 4, 2015 / 2:13 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. judge puts hold on case involving 'epic' delay on drilling permit

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

Dec 3 - A federal judge on Thursday temporarily halted proceedings in a case challenging the U.S. government’s multidecade delay in issuing a decision on a disputed natural gas drilling lease in Montana, providing the parties with more time to work on reaching a settlement.

Solenex LLC, represented by the Mountain States Legal Foundation, filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of the Interior in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in 2013 challenging the fact that the company’s drilling permit had been suspended since 1985.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1jCbYgT

