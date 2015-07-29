FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EPA sued over approval of nanotechnology product
July 29, 2015

EPA sued over approval of nanotechnology product

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Two public interest groups have filed a lawsuit challenging the Environmental Protection Agency’s approval of a nanotechnology product, saying the government failed to properly analyze possible impacts on humans and wildlife.

The Center for Food Safety and the International Center for Technology Assessment (ICTA) asked the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday to rescind the EPA’s conditional registration of a materials preservative known as NSPW-L30SS, formerly known as Nanosilva.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1KxQPAh

