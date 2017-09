(Reuters) - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service must phase out the use of certain pesticides in five national wildlife refuges, a U.S. district court has ruled.

The decision issued by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Monday requires the Fish and Wildlife Service to stop the use of neonicotinoid pesticides at five refuges in the Midwest by Jan. 1, 2016.

