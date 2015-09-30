FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. court nixes bid for oil pipeline impact analysis
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 30, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. court nixes bid for oil pipeline impact analysis

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. appellate court has rejected an environmental group’s push to force the federal government to analyze the impact of an oil pipeline running from Illinois to Oklahoma, ruling that most of the project was not subject to federal oversight.

The Sierra Club sued several U.S. agencies, including the Army Corps of Engineers and the Fish and Wildlife Service, in 2013 over their approvals of various aspects of the Flanagan South oil pipeline.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1GgyHEo

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.