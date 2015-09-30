U.S. court nixes bid for oil pipeline impact analysis

(Reuters) - A U.S. appellate court has rejected an environmental group’s push to force the federal government to analyze the impact of an oil pipeline running from Illinois to Oklahoma, ruling that most of the project was not subject to federal oversight.

The Sierra Club sued several U.S. agencies, including the Army Corps of Engineers and the Fish and Wildlife Service, in 2013 over their approvals of various aspects of the Flanagan South oil pipeline.

