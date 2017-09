An Iowa state court has rejected an attempt by landowners to block state regulators from granting eminent domain to the builders of an oil pipeline, finding they had not exhausted other remedies.

Three owners of Iowa farmland, represented by Des Moines-based law firm Davis Brown, filed a lawsuit against the Iowa Utilities Board in July over the planned Dakota Access pipeline.

