Members of Oklahoma Indian tribes have filed a lawsuit against Enable Midstream Partners, accusing the energy distribution firm of operating a natural gas pipeline on their property for years without their consent.

Thirty-eight owners of Kiowa Indian land in Oklahoma, represented by Steven Hager, sued Enable Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma.

