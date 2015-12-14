Green groups sue U.S. regulator for documents on Calif. pipeline spill

Dec 14 -

Two California environmental groups have filed a lawsuit against the federal pipeline regulator, charging that the agency has failed to release information about its oversight of a pipeline involved in major spill in the state earlier this year.

The Environmental Defense Center (EDC) and Santa Barbara Channelkeeper (SBC) sued the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) on Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

