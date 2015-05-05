U.S. defends its disputed polar bear habitat listing

(Reuters) - Seeking to reverse a ruling throwing out its designation of critical habitat for polar bears, the Obama administration has defended its decision to list large swathes of the Arctic as necessary for the conservation of the threatened species.

A coalition of oil industry groups and Alaska Natives, represented by Stoel Rives and Holland & Hart, successfully persuaded the U.S. District Court for Alaska to vacate the government’s polar bear habitat designation in 2013.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JNIjw2