9th Circuit upholds disputed polar bear habitat listing
March 1, 2016 / 11:42 AM / 2 years ago

9th Circuit upholds disputed polar bear habitat listing

David Bailey

1 Min Read

By David Bailey

A U.S. appeals court has upheld a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service designation of about 187,000 square miles of sea ice and coastal areas in Alaska as critical habitat for the polar bear, which is listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel reversed a 2013 U.S. District judge’s decision. The judge had vacated a critical habitats designation for the polar bear after a challenge by the Alaska Oil and Gas Association and several other groups.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LSd7cq

