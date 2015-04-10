FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. green groups sue EPA over missed Clean Air Act deadlines
#Westlaw News
April 10, 2015 / 10:42 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. green groups sue EPA over missed Clean Air Act deadlines

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Nine green groups have filed a lawsuit seeking to force the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to update emission standards for nearly two dozen sources of toxic air pollution.

The groups, represented by Nicholas Morales of Earthjustice, on Wednesday told the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia that EPA had missed statutory deadlines to review emission regulations for 21 categories of pollution sources, including municipal solid waste landfills and integrated iron and steel manufacturers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1EfX9sd

