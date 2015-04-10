U.S. green groups sue EPA over missed Clean Air Act deadlines

(Reuters) - Nine green groups have filed a lawsuit seeking to force the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to update emission standards for nearly two dozen sources of toxic air pollution.

The groups, represented by Nicholas Morales of Earthjustice, on Wednesday told the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia that EPA had missed statutory deadlines to review emission regulations for 21 categories of pollution sources, including municipal solid waste landfills and integrated iron and steel manufacturers.

