Groups ask Supreme Court to consider FERC power grid case

(Reuters) - A dozen consumer and environmental advocacy groups have urged the U.S. Supreme Court to take and rule on a case that the groups argue could have significant implications for wholesale power markets and electricity prices.

The Obama administration has already asked the nation’s highest court to review a lower court decision to throw out a federal regulatory order that set compensation requirements for companies coordinating reductions in power usage.

