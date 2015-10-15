FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Q&A: Supreme Court power grid case questions limits of FERC power
October 15, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

Q&A: Supreme Court power grid case questions limits of FERC power

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday heard arguments in a case that could determine whether the federal government has authority over programs that offer incentives to consumers to lower their electricity use during times of peak demand.

The federal government petitioned the high court after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia vacated the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s Order 745, which required utilities to pay wholesale market prices to “demand response providers” that run programs to compensate residential and commercial consumers that reduce their consumption at certain times. The utilities challenged FERC’s authority to regulate retail rather than wholesale power markets.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LOplBw

