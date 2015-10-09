States planning legal challenges question EPA power plant rule delay

Fourteen states have asked the Environmental Protection Agency to turn over documents related to a delay in publishing a landmark rule to limit carbon emissions from power plants.

The Obama administration’s Clean Power Plan was finalized in August, but the regulation has yet to be issued in the Federal Register. That has left states hoping to challenge the rule in a state of legal limbo, since petitions for legal review cannot be filed until the regulation has officially been published.

