Q&A: Earthquakes raise liability concerns for oil and gas drillers

The underground disposal of wastewater resulting from hydraulic fracturing has been linked to an increase in earthquakes in states such as Oklahoma, raising questions about whether oil and gas drillers can be held legally responsible for the seismic activity.

Hydraulic fracturing, popularly known as fracking, is an oil and gas production method that involves injecting at high pressure large amounts of water, chemicals and sand underground to extract fuel. Drillers often inject the wastewater by-product back into the ground to get rid of it.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JbWbS2