FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Q&A: Earthquakes raise liability concerns for oil and gas drillers
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
December 28, 2015 / 1:08 PM / 2 years ago

Q&A: Earthquakes raise liability concerns for oil and gas drillers

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

The underground disposal of wastewater resulting from hydraulic fracturing has been linked to an increase in earthquakes in states such as Oklahoma, raising questions about whether oil and gas drillers can be held legally responsible for the seismic activity.

Hydraulic fracturing, popularly known as fracking, is an oil and gas production method that involves injecting at high pressure large amounts of water, chemicals and sand underground to extract fuel. Drillers often inject the wastewater by-product back into the ground to get rid of it.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JbWbS2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.