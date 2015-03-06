FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Supreme Court overturns ruling on Alabama diesel tax for rail
March 6, 2015 / 11:57 AM / 3 years ago

Supreme Court overturns ruling on Alabama diesel tax for rail

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that an Alabama sales tax on diesel fuel purchases by railroads is not necessarily discriminatory, even though trucking companies and water carriers that compete with railroads are exempt from the tax.

In a 7-2 vote, the court on Wednesday overturned a decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit. It had ruled that CSX Transportation, a rail carrier, could prove that the state tax on diesel discriminated against railroads by simply showing that the tax did not apply to its competitors.

