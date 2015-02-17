FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Q&A: Rise in train transport of oil draws legal challenges
February 17, 2015 / 12:31 PM / 3 years ago

Q&A: Rise in train transport of oil draws legal challenges

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Facing infrastructure constraints, oil producers have turned to railways to transport crude across the country. But a series of fiery railcar accidents involving crude oil cargo have led to public pressure for more regulation.

Devorah Ancel, a staff attorney for the Sierra Club, said environmentalists and communities near railways that transport crude are working to strengthen federal safety rules, while also filing legal challenges to local rail expansion projects.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/1DBBitO

