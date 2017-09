(Reuters) - The U.S. government has filed a lawsuit against an Indiana railroad, saying the company was responsible for fires that damaged a national park and disrupted research on an endangered butterfly.

The Interior Department on Monday told the U.S. District Court in Northern Indiana that it was seeking to recover costs it incurred from fires that burned 391 acres of the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1b4720A