U.S. court dismisses challenge to California oil train law
June 23, 2015 / 11:22 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. court dismisses challenge to California oil train law

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal court has thrown out a lawsuit challenging a California state law requiring spill response plans and other safety measures for trains transporting crude oil, ruling that the matter was not yet “ripe” for review.

The Association of American Railroads and two railroad companies, represented by Latham & Watkins and Flesher McKague, filed a complaint last year seeking to block the California law.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1FymdpZ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
