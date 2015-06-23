U.S. court dismisses challenge to California oil train law

(Reuters) - A federal court has thrown out a lawsuit challenging a California state law requiring spill response plans and other safety measures for trains transporting crude oil, ruling that the matter was not yet “ripe” for review.

The Association of American Railroads and two railroad companies, represented by Latham & Watkins and Flesher McKague, filed a complaint last year seeking to block the California law.

