Washington state court rejects challenge to oil train shipping permits

A Washington state appellate court has ruled that companies building terminals for the transport of crude oil by rail do not need to prove they have the financial resources to cover a worst-case scenario accident before receiving state permits.

Environmentalists and a Native American group, represented by Earthjustice, had challenged permits issued by the city of Hoquiam and the Washington state Department of Ecology for two proposed oil terminal projects.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LwA2vA