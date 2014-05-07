U.S. orders oil-by-rail shippers to advise when cargo moves through states

WASHINGTON, May 7 (Reuters) - Oil-by-rail shippers must advise state officials when their cargo moves across the state, the U.S. Transportation secretary said on Wednesday, as officials took further steps in response to a string of fiery derailments.

Secretary Anthony Foxx, addressing lawmakers, also said DOT-111 tank cars, the workhorse of the oil-by-rail sector, were not fit for such cargo and should be taken out of circulation or made sturdier. (Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Bill Trott)