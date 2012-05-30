TABLE-U.S. refining capacity offline seen down - IIR

May 30 (Reuters) - U.S. oil refiners expect to have 423,000 barrels per day (bpd) of capacity offline in the week ending June 1, down from 604,000 bpd the week before, data from research company IIR showed on Wednesday. The firm expects offline capacity to fall further to 391,000 bpd in the week ending June 8. Here are IIR weekly figures (in thousand bpd): Week Ending Fri Cap Offline 06/08/2012 391 06/01/2012 423 05/25/2012 604 05/18/2012 717 05/11/2012 1121 05/04/2012 1170 04/27/2012 1187 Note: The offline capacity figure is based on IIR Energy data gathered on all planned and unplanned outages at refiners across the country. The figure for the current week will be revised in subsequent days as more information becomes available. For more information see www.iirenergy.com/ or contact at iirteam@iirenergy.com