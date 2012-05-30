FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. refining capacity offline seen down - IIR
#Market News
May 30, 2012 / 6:35 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-U.S. refining capacity offline seen down - IIR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - U.S. oil refiners expect to have 423,000
barrels per day (bpd) of capacity offline in the week ending
June 1, down from 604,000 bpd the week before, data from
research company IIR showed on Wednesday.	
    The firm expects offline capacity to fall further to 391,000
bpd in the week ending June 8.	
            	
    Here are IIR weekly figures (in thousand bpd):	
    	
    Week Ending Fri        Cap Offline	
    06/08/2012              391	
    06/01/2012              423	
    05/25/2012              604	
    05/18/2012              717	
    05/11/2012             1121	
    05/04/2012             1170	
    04/27/2012             1187	
	
    Note: The offline capacity figure is based on IIR Energy
data gathered on all planned and unplanned outages at refiners
across the country. The figure for the current week will be
revised in subsequent days as more information becomes
available.  	
    For more information see www.iirenergy.com/ or contact at
iirteam@iirenergy.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
