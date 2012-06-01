FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 1, 2012 / 6:32 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-U.S. refining capacity offline set to fall-IIR

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - U.S. oil refiners expect to have 464,000
barrels per day (bpd) of capacity offline in the week ending
June 1, down from 633,000 bpd the week before, data from
research company IIR showed on Friday.	
    The firm expects offline capacity to fall to 403,000 bpd in
the week ending June 8 and to 312,000 bpd the week after that.  	
 	
    Here are IIR weekly figures (in thousand bpd):	
    	
    Week Ending Fri        Cap Offline	
    06/15/2012              312	
    06/08/2012              403	
    06/01/2012              464	
    05/25/2012              633	
    05/18/2012              747	
    05/11/2012             1151	
    05/04/2012             1200	
	
    Note: The offline capacity figure is based on IIR Energy
data gathered on all planned and unplanned outages at refiners
across the country. The figure for the current week will be
revised in subsequent days as more information becomes
available.  	
    For more information see www.iirenergy.com/ or contact at
iirteam@iirenergy.com

