White House says open to working with Congress on disease research bill
July 8, 2015 / 10:02 PM / 2 years ago

White House says open to working with Congress on disease research bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday that it was open to working with Congress on a bill that would invest in disease research, a proposal that would be paid for with sales of oil from the strategic petroleum reserve.

“The administration reiterates the critical importance of making the investments necessary to modernize the strategic petroleum reserve and ensure it continues to support U.S. energy security,” the White House said in a statement on the “21st Century Cures Act.” (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler)

